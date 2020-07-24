Bhubaneswar: As many as 11 police personnel of various police stations and outposts at Banpur and Balugaon in Khurda district have tested positive for COVID-19.

The frontline warriors have came in contact with the coronavirus while they were on their duties, informed Khurda Collector

Earlier, some police personnels from Khurda town and Balugaon had tested positive for deadly virus.

All the police personnels who were in close contacts of the infected persons have been asked to be on home quarantine.

An officer will be deployed to take the charge at Banpur and Balugaon Police station, said the Collector.

Around 150 police personnel in Ganjam district recently have tested positive for COVID-19 of which 120 have already recovered while 30 more are undergoing treatment, official sources said.

Similarly, as many as 6 police personnel have also tested positive for the virus in Bhadrak district today while they were on their duty, informed Bhadrak SP.