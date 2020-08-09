covid cases Bhubaneswar
Representational Image

Cops Test Positive For Covid-19 In These Districts Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Gajapati:  As many as 6 policemen including jailer, one staff and four inmates of Paralakhemundi sub-jail test positive for Covid-19 in Gajapati while performing their duties.

The district collector Anupam Shah informed about the positive cases in the sub-jail.

Panic spread among other police personnel due to rise in COVID-19 cases in the particular sub-jail.

Similarly, four policemen in Cuttack city test positive for the novel Coronavirus . One from Sadar Police station, two from Badambadi Police station and one from Reserve Police Force, informed DCP Prateek Singh.

 

You might also like
State

Fake Maoists Arrested In Odisha, Extortion Bid Foiled

State

3-Day Shutdown Announced In Kamakhyanagar NAC

State

Woman Dies Due To Electric Shock In Odisha’s Keonjhar

State

Deer Dies In Nandankanan Zoo Of Odisha, Postmortem Report Awaited

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.