Cops Test Positive For Covid-19 In These Districts Of Odisha

Gajapati: As many as 6 policemen including jailer, one staff and four inmates of Paralakhemundi sub-jail test positive for Covid-19 in Gajapati while performing their duties.

The district collector Anupam Shah informed about the positive cases in the sub-jail.

Panic spread among other police personnel due to rise in COVID-19 cases in the particular sub-jail.

Similarly, four policemen in Cuttack city test positive for the novel Coronavirus . One from Sadar Police station, two from Badambadi Police station and one from Reserve Police Force, informed DCP Prateek Singh.