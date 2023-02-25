Cops critical after being attacked by cattle smugglers in Odisha

Cuttack: As many as three cops sustained critical injuries after they were attacked by a team of cattle smugglers in Odisha’s Cuttack last night.

On being informed about the cattle smuggling, a team of cops conducted a raid Sasan Chhaka in Tigiria. However, around 15 cow smugglers attacked them with sharp weapons, iron roads and guns.

Tigiria Police Station IIC Suchitra Jena and SI Santosh Kumar Pradhan received critical injuries following the attack. They were admitted at Tigiria Hospital for treatment.

Later a team Athagarh Police and SDPO Bijaya Kumar Bisi reached the spot along with one platoon of police force.

A search operation has been launched to trace and arrest the cow smugglers who fled the spot after attacking the police team.