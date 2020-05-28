Bribe
Cooperative Society secretary arrested on charges of bribery in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Secretary of a Cooperative Society has been arrested by the Odisha Vigilance sleuths on charges of bribery on Thursday.

The arrestee has been identified as Pramod Kumar Dehury, Secretary, Dhipisahi Service Cooperative Society, Daspalla in Nayagarh district.

Dehury has been arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15,000.

One Ranjan Pradhan lodged a complaint with the Vigilance after Dehury demanded the bribe to supply paddy seed and release paddy worth Rs 2,72,250.

Based on Pradhan’s complaint, the anti-corruption officials laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while receiving the amount from the complainant.

