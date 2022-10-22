Cooking gas cylinder caught fire, family narrowly escapes in Berhampur

Berhampur: A family narrowly escapes as a cooking gas cylinder caught fire while cooking in Khalinga village under Pattapur police station limits here in Odisha today.

Besides, the incident took place in Kailash Pradhan’s resident.

According to reports, while kailash’s wife was cooking in the kitchen, suddenly the cooking gas cylinder caught fire.

In the intent to save life, Pradhan along with his family members rushed outside of their house.

In the meantime, Pradhan alerted the Digapahandi Fire station.

On being informed, the fire team reached the spot and extinguished the engulfing fire.

It is to be noted that, on October 11 in an incident of the cooking gas cylinder fire, a woman was killed as the gas cylinder in which she was cooking got exploded in her house today.

The incident took place in Hatibari village under Sukinda police limits of Jajpur districts