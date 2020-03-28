Cooked food to be provided in all panchayats of Odisha, CM announced

Bhubaneswar: People in all panchayats of Odisha to be served with cooked food, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced today. It is to be noted that due to ongoing lock down, many people are seen struggling to arrange meals for two times a day.

As per reports the food will be provided on daily basis in every panchayat of the state. The food will be cooked for 100 to 200 persons. This service will be executed through Self Help Groups.

Besides, street vendors of 114 municipal areas in the state will be provided with Rs. 3 thousand each. About 65 thousand street vendors will be benefited out of this.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has once again advised people to take precautionary measures to keep them away from coronavirus.

It is noteworthy to say that amid Coronavirus outbreak whole of India including Odisha is going through ‘lock down’ these days.