cooked food to be given in all panchayat of Odisha

Cooked food to be provided in all panchayats of Odisha, CM announced

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Bhubaneswar: People in all panchayats of Odisha to be served with cooked food, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced today. It is to be noted that due to ongoing lock down, many people are seen struggling to arrange meals for two times a day.

As per reports the food will be provided on daily basis in every panchayat of the state. The food will be cooked for 100 to 200 persons. This service will be executed through Self Help Groups.

Besides, street vendors of 114 municipal areas in the state will be provided with Rs. 3 thousand each. About 65 thousand street vendors will be benefited out of this.

Related News

Hardcore woman Maoist surrenders in Odisha’s Koraput

Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra donates Rs.1 lakh to CM Relief…

324 more cases registered for violating COVID-19 guidelines…

COVID 19: 3 Arrested for ‘Lock down’ Violation…

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has once again advised people to take precautionary measures to keep them away from coronavirus.

It is noteworthy to say that amid Coronavirus outbreak whole of India including Odisha is going through ‘lock down’ these days.

You might also like
State

Hardcore woman Maoist surrenders in Odisha’s Koraput

State

Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra donates Rs.1 lakh to CM Relief Fund for COVID 19

State

324 more cases registered for violating COVID-19 guidelines in Odisha

State

COVID 19: 3 Arrested for ‘Lock down’ Violation in Cuttack dist of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.