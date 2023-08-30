Conviction of ex-clerk in Superintendent of Police office in Sambalpur on charges of bribery

Bhubaneswar: Today Hari Shankar Nai, Ex- Sr. Clerk (retired), O/o Superintendent of Police, Sambalpur was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur TR No 2/2007 U/s13(2) r/w13 (1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988.

The said government employee was charge-sheeted for demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant for processing her nomination roll.

He was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Sambalpur and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and fine of Rs.10,000/- and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 13(2)r/w13 (1)(d) of PC Act,1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and to pay fine of Rs.5,000/- and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period 3 months for the offence U/s 7PC Act,1988.

Both the sentences are to run concurrently. Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Nai, Ex. Sr. Clerk (retired) following his conviction.

Detailed report awaited.