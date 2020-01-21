Convention Of Tourism Mins At Eco Retreat On Jan 23rd & 24th

Puri: The Eco-Retreat festival will welcome tourism ministers from various states. Culture ministers and secretaries from throughout the country will meet at the ‘Glamping’ Retreat.

Eastern India’s first ‘Glamping’ festival ‘Marine Drive Eco Retreat’ began on December 14, 2019, at Ramchandi beach of Konark in Puri district. Hosted by Odisha Government the mega festival will continue till 15th February 2020.

The ministers and bureaucrats will experience 5 Star facilities right on the sea beach and will also study how such a huge event has been such a great success.

The crowd has been phenomenal and the event a huge success. Tourists from India and abroad have visited the Festival in huge numbers.

The IAS officers will spend the night at Eco Retreat and will follow it up with a brain storming session on the development and progress of Odisha.

The tourism ministers from various states will discuss how the inflow of tourists will increase.

The Government of Odisha has praised the Department of Tourism for the initiative.