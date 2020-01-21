tourism

Convention Of Tourism Mins At Eco Retreat On Jan 23rd & 24th

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: The Eco-Retreat festival will welcome tourism ministers from various states. Culture ministers and secretaries from throughout the country will meet at the ‘Glamping’ Retreat.

Eastern India’s first ‘Glamping’ festival ‘Marine Drive Eco Retreat’ began on December 14, 2019, at Ramchandi beach of Konark in Puri district. Hosted by Odisha Government the mega festival will continue till 15th February 2020.

The ministers and bureaucrats will experience 5 Star facilities right on the sea beach and will also study how such a huge event has been such a great success.

Related News

Sex Racket busted: 5 Bangladeshi girl rescued, Kingpin…

Budget session of Odisha Assembly to begin on Feb 14

Rare merlin fish weighing 200 kg caught from Paradip sea

Ramadevi Women’s University students lock gate, block road…

The crowd has been phenomenal and the event a huge success.  Tourists from India and abroad have visited the Festival in huge numbers.

The IAS officers will spend the night at Eco Retreat and will follow it up with a brain storming session on the development and progress of Odisha.

The tourism ministers from various states will discuss how the inflow of tourists will increase.

The Government of Odisha has praised the Department of Tourism for the initiative.

You might also like
State

Sex Racket busted: 5 Bangladeshi girl rescued, Kingpin Ibrahim arrested

State

Budget session of Odisha Assembly to begin on Feb 14

State

Rare merlin fish weighing 200 kg caught from Paradip sea

State

Ramadevi Women’s University students lock gate, block road demanding exam deferment

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.