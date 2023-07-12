Controversy surrounds death of woman in Malkangiri district

Malkangiri: A recent incident about the death of a woman in the Mathili block of Malkangiri has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding her death. While the excise department has declared it to as a suicide, the family of the deceased claims otherwise.

Seeking justice, the family of the woman has approached the District collector and SP of Malkangiri. The incident comes after the woman, Preeti Biswas, was detained on July 07 by the Excise department for smuggling marijuana. She was found hanging in her cell, the day after she was arrested. She was immediately transferred to the sub-divisional medical.

The Excise department continues to maintain that the woman died at the medical center, and not at the police custody. However, the family members strongly believe that foul play was involved. The Malkangiri police are further investigating into the matter.