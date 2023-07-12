Controversy surrounds death of woman in Malkangiri district

The family members of the deceased woman have approached the District collector and the Police Superintendent of Malkangiri.

State
By Akankshya Mishra 0
malkangiri woman death

Malkangiri: A recent incident about the death of a woman in the Mathili block of Malkangiri has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding her death. While the excise department has declared it to as a suicide, the family of the deceased claims otherwise.

Must Read

Loot from woman SI in Nayagarh of Odisha, 2 arrested

Ganjam people protest against unannounced power cut for…

Bodies of 4 students recovered from Kuakhai river

Seeking justice, the family of the woman has approached the District collector and SP of Malkangiri. The incident comes after the woman, Preeti Biswas, was detained on July 07 by the Excise department for smuggling marijuana. She was found hanging in her cell, the day after she was arrested. She was immediately transferred to the sub-divisional medical.

The Excise department continues to maintain that the woman died at the medical center, and not at the police custody. However, the family members strongly believe that foul play was involved. The Malkangiri police are further investigating into the matter.

 

You might also like
State

Rainfall in Odisha to intensify from July 18

State

IT raid: DN Group evaded tax of Rs 90 crore

State

5T Secretary VK Pandian continues visit in Angul district on second day

State

Man dies after drowning in pond in Odisha’s Ganjam

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans