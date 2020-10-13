Sundergarh: In an unfortunate incident, a contractual worker died in an accident in Dalmia Cement plant in Rajgangpur today.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Ekka, a native of Barupada village in Rajgangpur.

Sources said, the incident took place at the Line-2 unit of the plant. Ekka fell from a height and died on the spot.

On being informed, the Rajgangpur police reached and sent the body for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the company management and contractor gave his family members 11 lakh as compensation.