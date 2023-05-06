Contractual employee arrested for embezzling govt fund of over 41 lakh in Koraput

Koraput: A contractual employee of Koraput District Urban Development Organization (DUDA) has been arrested by Town Police for embezzling more than 41 lakh 45 thousand rupees of government fund.

Koraput Town Police has arrested P. Ashish Kumar, who is an accountant of Koraput District Urban Development Organization, on the charge of embezzling more than 41 lakh 45 thousand rupees. P Ashish Kumar joined Duda’s accountant in the month of October 2020 through CARE security & allied services.

The project director of DUDA filed a complaint in Koraput Town police station after finding that there was no money in the passbook of the office. So, Koraput Town police station investigated the incident.

During the investigation, police found that there was extensive money laundering between May 2020 and May 2023 during the working period of P. Ashish Kumar. He had embezzled over 25 lakh 88 thousand from one account and 1 lakh 78 thousand 152 rupees from another. He had also taken 3 lakh 79 thousand rupees from another account.

Similarly, 10 lakh rupees have been withdrawn from the account of Biju Youth Force. Koraput Town police station arrested P. Ashish Kumar, an accountant of Duda company, after the investigation revealed that he had embezzled huge amount of money.

The police have seized 7 passbooks, 2 debit cards, 2 vehicles, mobile phones and many sensitive documents from his house in Maharanipeta of Jaipur. From the preliminary investigation, it is known that more than 41 lakhs have been embezzled by Ashish. Koraput SDPO held a press conference and informed about the case and said further investigation is going on.