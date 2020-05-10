Balasore : Balasore district administration lifted the containment zone restriction from Niliabag area of Odisha’s Balasore town.

The district administration had placed Niliabag area under containment zone for the last 21 days. The area was declared as containment zone on April 19 keeping in mind about the rising Covid-19 cases in the locality due to Kolkata returnees.

The order for containment zone had been extended twice before coming to an end yesterday midnight.

While shops and other business establishments opened their doors for the public this morning, residents of the area were seen busy with their usual chores.

Even though the lockdown is under effect, withdrawal of the containment zone order has brought much relief for the locals.

The Covid-19 positive cases in Balasore district now stands at 42. The Influenza carriers in most of the cases have been found to be outstate returnee migrant workers. The total positive tally in Odisha has reached 352 till now.