Container truck gets stuck on railway tracks in Balasore of Odisha, train services affected

Balasore: A container truck got stuck on railway tracks in Balasore of Odisha and the train services have been affected on Wednesday.

According to reports, the container truck allegedly broke the railway barricade gate and rode on to the tracks.

The incident took place near the Bambada square on National Highway No. 16. The train services have been affected on the route.

The train services have been affected on the Balasore – Nilagiri railway track. The driver of the container was in a drunk condition. The police have caught the driver.

The container bears Karnataka registration number. It is loaded with cars, said reliable reports. A police probe is underway in this mater.