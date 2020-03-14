“Consumption of egg, chicken, meat, fish don’t spread coronavirus”

Bhubaneswar: At a time when rumours about egg, chicken, fish and meat consumption leading to coronavrius infection is making the rounds across Odisha, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment , Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Arun Sahoo has made it clear that the above thinking is only rumours and there is nothing true about it. To prove his statement the minister brought to light a poster released by the Ministry of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Govt. of India. Sahoo has urged the small traders of egg, chicken, fish and meat to not to be panicked about it.

Although, so far no case of coronavirus has been tested positive for any person in Odisha, many people are seen avoiding consumption of chicken, egg, meat and fish as a precautionary measure and to keep them away from getting infected with Covid 19. As a result the small traders who deal with these food items are bearing heavy loss. The news of chicken sold in Rs. 25 per kg in Angul district was also making the round lately.

Apart from the farmers directly involved in poultry farming, there are millions of maize and soya farmers, and medicines and vaccine manufacturers who are indirectly involved in this sector and are being affected due to the rumours.

At this crucial time Minister Odisha Minister Arun Sahoo has urged the traders and consumers to know the fact and act accordingly.

It is to be noted that after coronavirus outbreak lately Odisha Govt has taken various steps to keep COVID 19 at bay, but none of the advises, restrictions has asked to avoid the above mentioned food items.