Consumption of chicken and egg is safe, says Odisha govt amid coronavirus scare

Consumption of chicken and egg is safe, says Odisha govt amid coronavirus scare

Bhubaneswar: With a view to clarify the rumours that consumption of chicken and egg is linked to the coronavirus infection, the government of Odisha yet again said that the people can eat ‘chicken and egg’.

Briefing media persons at Geetagovinda Sadan here this afternoon, State government’s COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said, “Eating chicken and egg is safe.”

Bagchi’s statement came after the poultry industry in different part of the state were reportedly hit hard amid rumours that the novel coronaviris can transmitted through consumption of chicken.

Earlier, Odisha’s Agriculture Minister had appealed the people not to believe in rumours about coronavirus and eat chicken and other non-vegetarian food without any fear.

Meanwhile, the prices of chicken and meat have fallen considerably in the state. Chicken was now available at Rs 80-100 per kg in retail compared with Rs 180-200 earlier on in the State capital.

In last few weeks, the chicken sellers sold the chicken at Rs 20 per kg in the coastal districts of the state.

Moreover, several farmers and poultry-farm owners have culled their chickens and destroyed egg stocks due to fears over the coronavirus infection.