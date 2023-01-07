Consumer court fines Swiggy and Cuttack restaurant for duping man

Cuttack: Food delivery business Swiggy has been fined by the consumer court for duping a customer who had ordered Chicken kebabs using the delivery service. The consumer court has ordered that Rs 20,000 should be given to the customer as compensation within one-month along with the legal expenses that amount to Rs 10,500.

According to the reports related to the incident, Purnachandra Dalai who resides in the RPF bungalow at Station bazaar in Cuttack had ordered Tangdi Chicken Kebab from Biriyani Box in Buxi Bazaar using the Swiggy app on September 8,2019. While two pieces of Tangdi Chicken Kebabs cost Rs 179, due to the 60 per cent off offer that was active that day, they cost him Rs 89. However, when the order was delivered to him, he discovered that the parcel contained only one piece of Tangdi Chicken Kebab instead of the expected two pieces.

Even though he had contacted both the customer care service as well as the restaurant, neither of them took any step. Without any other option, he was forced to approach the consumer court.

Chairman of the consumer court in Cuttack district, Mr Debasish Nayak and member, Mr Shivanand Mohanty heard the case and penalised both Swiggy and the restaurant, Biriyani Box.

Lawyers B.K. Singh, and padmalochan Rout were presenting the case in court on behalf of Purnachandra Dalai.