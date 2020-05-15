Puri: Construction of the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balbhadra and Devi Subhadra for Rath Yatra 2020 is underway here in Odisha. The ‘Chaka Dera Anukula’ work went on at the Ratha Khala today. The construction work is going on with due abidance of the lock down norms as well as the precautions prescribed to keep Coronavirus at bay.

Today is an important day in the construction of the chariots as the fixing of the axles and wheels are being done. It’s also called ‘Bhaunri Jatra’.

Photos from Ratha Khala: