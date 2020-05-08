Construction of chariots for Puri Rath Yatra begins today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: The construction of chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings for the annual Rath Yatra began in the pilgrim town of Puri in Odisha on Friday, a day after the approval from Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The MHA on Thursday granted permission for construction of chariots for the world famous Rath Yatra, subject to specific conditions in view of coronavirus outbreak.

Ratha Construction

The activity of Rath construction is allowed to be undertaken in the Ratha Khala, which is situated on both sides of the Grand Road in front of the Temple Office and Sri Nahar (Palace), subject to specific conditions,”MHA under secretary Ashish Kumar Singh said in a letter to Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

The MHA said that no religious congregation shall takes place in the Ratha Khala and complete segregation of Ratha Khala should be ensured.

However, the decision to organise Rath Yatra will be taken by the Odisha government keeping in view the conditions prevailing at that point of time, it said.

The construction of the chariots was supposed to begin on ‘Akshaya Tritiya’ on April 26.

Ratha Yatra

The Rath Yatra, scheduled on June 23, is the most important festival in Odisha. Around 10 lakh devotees from across the country and abroad throng the pilgrim town during the Rath Yatra every year.

