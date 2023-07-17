Constant rise in water levels in Hirakud as rain continues in upper catchment area

Sambalpur: The water level of the Hirakud Dam is continuously rising after continuous rain has been experienced in the upper catchment area on Monday.

According to reports, the water level of Hirakud Reservoir is increasing due to rain.

Every second, 90,121 cusecs of flood water is entering the reservoir while 39,000 cusecs of water is being discharged.

At present the water level of the reservoir is 607 feet. However, now there is no possibility of opening the gate, said the chief engineer of Hirakud Dam.

Detailed reports awaited in the matter.