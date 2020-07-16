Bhubaneswar: A constable of Commissionerate police has been been suspended for allegedly accepting a bribe. The incident has come to light via a tweet in the official twitter handle of Commissionerate Police.

The tweet read as follows,” On the complaint of demanding bribe for showing undue favour, action has been taken against Constable Suresh Dash. State Vigilance has today trapped him while accepting bribe. All such conduct is reprehensible and strict action will follow.”

The constable has been identified as Suresh Dash and he was an employee of the accounts section in Comisssionerate Police at Bhubaneswar.