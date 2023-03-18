Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Constable killed after truck hits bicycle in Keonjhar

A constable was killed after he was hit by a truck while he was crossing the road on his cycle in Patna block of Keonjhar district.

State
By Sunita 0
Constable killed in accident in Keonjhar
Representational image

Keonjhar: A constable was killed after he was hit by a truck while he was crossing the road on his bicycle in Jharbeda under Turumunga police in Patna block here on Saturday.

As per sources, the deceased constable, working at Turumunga police station, has been identified as Raghunath Murmu of Jasipur area of ​​Mayurbhanj district.

According to reports, the constable died on the spot after being hit by a truck accident while crossing the road.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, seized the body, and started an investigation.

