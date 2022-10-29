Conspiracy to defame Chief Justice of Odisha: High Court Registry

Cuttack: The High Court Registry has informed through a press release this evening that, an unethical conspiracy is being created to defame the CJ of Odisha High court Justice S. Muralidhar, after a picture of him went viral with 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian, which has split the internet in Odisha.

According to the sources from the press release from Odisha High Court Registry it has been informed that, the viral photo of Justice S. Muralidhar and V.K. Pandian was clicked on March 12, 2022. Besides, the photo was clicked at Sri Sathya Sai Seva Sangathan. On that day, a 3-day mega heart camp was organized by Sathya Sai Heart Hospital. On that occasion Supreme court justice M.R. Shah was invited as the chief guest. Accordingly, the CJO was also invited as the guest of honor.

It is noteworthy, the Mega heart camp was an initiative conducted with support of Odisha Government, accordingly V.K Pandian was invited to the program.

The HC Registry also informed that, the picture which went viral was clicked while everyone was waiting for Justice M.R. Saha and it has no connection with any kind of official or unofficial meeting. Besides, there were other 4 people seen in the photo, who were identified as Manoj Vimani Managing Trustee of Satya Sai Heart Hospital and others, informed the Registery.

The High Court Registry also informed that, the event was a charity event and the institute provides free treatment to thousands of poor children in Odisha. The photos of the invitation cards have also been released by the registry. ‘It is unfortunate to broadcast fake news without verifying the truth’, informed the High Court Registry.