Consignment of Covid vaccine Covishield reaches Odisha

By WCE 5
covishield vaccine in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 2,27,750 doses of COVISHIELD Covid 19 vaccine that is under  the State Procurement reached Bhubaneswar on Saturday evening.

As per reports, the consignment was received at Bhubaneswar Airport from the Serum Institute in Pune.

The consignment of COVID19 Vaccines containing 19 boxes with total weight of 608 Kgs arrived  at around 2 pm at the Airport by AI-669 flight from Mumbai.

Earlier on the day BMC Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh assured in a press briefing on the second dose vaccination of the 18-44 age group. He said that an intensive campaign will be launched from Tuesday for this.

In the meanwhile it has been observed that Covid positivity rate has fallen by 11 percent in the State in last 14 days.

You might also like
State

Odisha Govt constitutes committee to suggest criteria for assessment of +2 examinees

State

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Apply Soon To Get Salary Up To Rs 1.1 Lakh Monthly  

State

Bhubaneswar Covid Update: 592 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours, Active Cases Stands At…

State

Solar eclipse to occur on Savitri Vrat day on June 10, Know when to worship

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.