Bhubaneswar: As many as 2,27,750 doses of COVISHIELD Covid 19 vaccine that is under the State Procurement reached Bhubaneswar on Saturday evening.

As per reports, the consignment was received at Bhubaneswar Airport from the Serum Institute in Pune.

The consignment of COVID19 Vaccines containing 19 boxes with total weight of 608 Kgs arrived at around 2 pm at the Airport by AI-669 flight from Mumbai.

Earlier on the day BMC Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Singh assured in a press briefing on the second dose vaccination of the 18-44 age group. He said that an intensive campaign will be launched from Tuesday for this.

In the meanwhile it has been observed that Covid positivity rate has fallen by 11 percent in the State in last 14 days.