Kandhmal: The last rights of Kalia, one of the separated conjoined twins of Kandhamal, who died last night was concluded in presence of district authorities in his native village of Milupara on Thursday.

The authorities donated Rs 10,000 for the last rites and the Harischandra Yojana also helped in the ceremony.

The whole village bid farewell to Kalia with heavy heart.

Notably, Kalia was separated from his conjoined twin Jaga by a team of doctors at AIIMs New Delhi hospital In India’s first Craniopagus surgery.

Both of them were healthy when they returned Odisha. However, Kalia fell ill with septicemia and was under treatment in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

But he lost the battle against the disease on Wednesday night at 9:10 pm. His family members are devastated.