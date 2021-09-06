Congress observes 6-hour bandh in Boudh district

Boudh: The Boudh unit of Congress party observed a 6-hour bandh across the district over the fulfillment of several demands.

The Congress party leaders and workers of Boudh district called for the bandh demeaning fulfillment of their 10 points charter of demands including expansion of the Revenue Division to the district.

The major demand of the agitators is the inclusion of Boudh district in the Sambalpur-based Revenue Division, said sources adding that the bandh which began from 6 AM will continue till 12 PM.

Shops, business establishments, educational institutions, both private and government offices remained closed in view of the bandh.

Vehicular moments also got disrupted across the district due to the bandh as the party workers have blocked the roads at different places. However, emergency vehicles like the ambulance and the people going for medical purposes are permitted to move with their vehicles.

Police personnel also have been deployed at several locations to avoid any untoward incident during the bandh of the grand old party.