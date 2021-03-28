Congress Names Ajit Mangaraj As Party Candidate For Pipili By-Election

Bhubaneswar: Days after BJD and BJP named their candidates for the upcoming by-poll to the Pipili Assembly constituency in Odisha, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Sunday fielded Ajit Mangaraj to contest the election.

The AICC picked Mangaraj among three persons who were shortlisted for the candidature by the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee. Purna Swain and Nishikant Mishra were other two leaders whose names were sent to the AICC.

It is to be noted here that BJD has nominated Rudra Pratap Maharathy as Party Candidate while BJP has announced to field Ashrit Pattanayak for the by-election.

The voting is slated to be held on April 17 and results will be announced on May 2, 2021.