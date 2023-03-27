Congress MLAs create ruckus in Odisha assembly, house adjourned till 4 pm

Bhubaneswar: The Congress MLA’s created ruckus in Odisha Assembly on Monday wearing black clothes as a mark of protest against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi

Later, the speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha adjourned the proceedings of the house till 4 pm.

Earlier, the opposition legislators marched to the Assembly building raising slogans against Rahul’s disqualification, dubbing the act as ‘murder’ of democracy. They shouted that ‘dictatorship’ will not be tolerated in the country.

On March 24, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in compliance with the Surat trial court order, which had on Thursday convicted him in a criminal defamation case and sentenced him to two years over his “Modi surname” remarks at a 2019 poll rally in Karnataka.

The disqualification will not allow Rahul Gandhi from contesting the polls for eight years unless a higher court gives a stay on his conviction.