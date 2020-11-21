Tara Prasad Bahinipati Threatens To Commit Suicide
File Photo

Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati Threatens To Commit Suicide In Front Of Odisha Assembly Speaker

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati reportedly threatened to commit suicide in front of Odisha Speaker Assembly on Saturday.

Bahinipati threatened to end life by slitting his throat in front of the Speaker Surya Narayan Patro over closure of schools in the state. He said that he would take the drastic step if the State government does not withdraw its decision to close around 14,000 schools due to shortage of students.

The Congress legislator gave the threat during the ongoing winter session of Odisha Assembly.
You might also like
State

ATM Robbery Bid Foiled In Bhubaneswar, 5 Arrested

State

17 Covid Positives Succumb In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 1625

State

778 Covid Positives In Odisha, Tally Rises To 3,13,323

State

Cremation Ground Controversy In Odisha’s Nayagarh, Body Lies Unattended For 15…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.