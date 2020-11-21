Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati reportedly threatened to commit suicide in front of Odisha Speaker Assembly on Saturday.

Bahinipati threatened to end life by slitting his throat in front of the Speaker Surya Narayan Patro over closure of schools in the state. He said that he would take the drastic step if the State government does not withdraw its decision to close around 14,000 schools due to shortage of students.