Congress MLA Sura Routray praises Achyuta Samanta at Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Routray praised Achyuta Samanta, founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) at Odisha Assembly today.

While addressing the house during the question hour session today, Routray said that Achyuta Samanta is doing his best for the development of the locality. KIIT and KISS are playing a major role either directly or indirectly for the people-centric work in the area, he added.

This apart, Achyuta Samanta handed over appointment letters to 125 unemployed youths of Patia village recently. Earlier, over 200 people from the village were given jobs at KIIT University.

The MLA also opined that several educational institutions have come up on the government land but they are not giving any focus on the development of the local residents. However, Samanta has done so much for the locality that Patia is now known globally.