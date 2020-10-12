Bhubaneswar: The Congress on Monday named its candidates for the upcoming bypolls to two Assembly constituencies in Odisha, the grand old party said in a release.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved Mamata Kundu and Himanshu Bhusan Mallick as party candidates for Balasore Sadar seat and Tirtol Assembly segment respectively.

Ruling BJD and Opposition BJP have already announced their party candidates for the ensuing bypolls.

The by-election in the Tirtol Assembly constituency in Jagatsinghpur has been necessitated following the demise of BJD MLA Bishnu Charan Das.

Similarly, the bypoll for Balasore Sadar segment has been necessitated after the death of BJP MLA Madan Mohan Dutta.

The election will be held on November 3.