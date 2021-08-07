Congress calls for 12-hour bandh in Sundergarh demanding establishment of second AIIMS

By WCE 1
Sundergarh bandh

Sundergarh: The district Congress party has observed 12-hour bandh in Sundergarh district demanding  establishment of Odisha‘s second AIIMS in western Odisha. 

The vehicular communication has also been disrupted due to Bandh. Business establishments have also been affected.

The state government had written a letter to the Centre last November to make Sundergarh NTPC Medical College and Hospital as second AIIMS in western part of Odisha. The Central team had visited Sundergarh in the month of April and reviewed the infrastructure and returned back.

Related News

Left parties call for Odisha bandh on july 15 over fuel…

Jeypore MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati Hospitalised After Testing…

The Central government has shown no remorse for the establishment of second AIIMS. In western Odisha, around 5 BJP MPs and 3 MLAs of Sundergarh district are present, but they have not shown any interest for the establishement of AIIMS and put pressure on the Centre.

On the other hand, the state government has written letter to the Centre and have also announced land allocation for the AIIMS.

Health care has been lagging behind in western part of Odisha. If AIIMS hospital will be constructed, then the neighbouring states Jharkhand, Chattisgarh  will also be benefited, informed Congress.

The Bandh has been supported by district traders association, Bar association, Western Odisha Yuva Manch and many other organisations. Police have been also been deployed for security reasons.

 

You might also like
State

Major fire breaks out at MCL premises in Sambalpur

State

Gold price decreases in capital city Bhubaneswar; Check 22 carat and 24 carat rate

State

Odisha sees 1,096 fresh cases of Covid-19, Active cases stands at 12,480

State

Group clash at Munda Sahi in Bhubaneswar: 3 arrested, Probe underway

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.