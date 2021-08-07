Congress calls for 12-hour bandh in Sundergarh demanding establishment of second AIIMS

Sundergarh: The district Congress party has observed 12-hour bandh in Sundergarh district demanding establishment of Odisha‘s second AIIMS in western Odisha.

The vehicular communication has also been disrupted due to Bandh. Business establishments have also been affected.

The state government had written a letter to the Centre last November to make Sundergarh NTPC Medical College and Hospital as second AIIMS in western part of Odisha. The Central team had visited Sundergarh in the month of April and reviewed the infrastructure and returned back.

The Central government has shown no remorse for the establishment of second AIIMS. In western Odisha, around 5 BJP MPs and 3 MLAs of Sundergarh district are present, but they have not shown any interest for the establishement of AIIMS and put pressure on the Centre.

On the other hand, the state government has written letter to the Centre and have also announced land allocation for the AIIMS.

Health care has been lagging behind in western part of Odisha. If AIIMS hospital will be constructed, then the neighbouring states Jharkhand, Chattisgarh will also be benefited, informed Congress.

The Bandh has been supported by district traders association, Bar association, Western Odisha Yuva Manch and many other organisations. Police have been also been deployed for security reasons.