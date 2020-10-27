northeast monsoon
Representational Image

Conditions For Northeast Monsoon Falling In Place; Met Officials

By KalingaTV Bureau

Amaravati: Weather conditions for the commencement of the northeast monsoon over parts of extreme south peninsula are favorably falling in place as the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon is underway.

According to a Met department official, weather conditions for the northeast monsoon could fall in place by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the cyclonic circulation over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal now lies over central and adjoining southeast region over the sea on the east coast of India.

Likewise, a cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Bay of Bengal off the north Tamil Nadu coast between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level.

“The trough from the cyclonic circulation over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal to south Tamil Nadu has become less marked,” observed the Met official.

Amid these developments, the next four days, including Tuesday have been forecast to be rain-free.

After the pounding of heavy rains recently, most places in Andhra Pradesh are witnessing sunny days, even as the winter has already set in, with slightly foggy and cooler nights.

(IANS)

You might also like
Nation

21-year-old girl shot dead in broad daylight in Faridabad, 2 arrested

State

Baisi Pahacha, Goddess Laxmi temple inside Puri Srimandira to get a makeover

State

EPFO News: Planning To Withdraw Money From PF Account? Know How Much Tax Will Have To…

State

Man’s Body Recovered From Canal In Odisha’s Dhenkanal

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.