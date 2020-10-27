Amaravati: Weather conditions for the commencement of the northeast monsoon over parts of extreme south peninsula are favorably falling in place as the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon is underway.

According to a Met department official, weather conditions for the northeast monsoon could fall in place by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the cyclonic circulation over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal now lies over central and adjoining southeast region over the sea on the east coast of India.

Likewise, a cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Bay of Bengal off the north Tamil Nadu coast between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level.

“The trough from the cyclonic circulation over southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal to south Tamil Nadu has become less marked,” observed the Met official.

Amid these developments, the next four days, including Tuesday have been forecast to be rain-free.

After the pounding of heavy rains recently, most places in Andhra Pradesh are witnessing sunny days, even as the winter has already set in, with slightly foggy and cooler nights.

(IANS)