Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been continuously emphasizing on high degree of morality and integrity in public service.

As part of policy of zero tolerance policy towards corruption the state Govt had recommended for compulsory retirement of tainted IFS officer, Abhay Kanta Pathak 1987 batch of Odisha cadre.

Accepting the recommendation of the state govt the president of India has ordered for compulsory retirement of Pathak from his service.

It is note worthy that on getting a tip-off, various teams of Vigilance carried out the raids.

During the course of house search and subsequent enquiry, till now, it has been ascertained that cash deposits of about Rs 9.4 crore have been made in the bank accounts of his son Akash, out of which about Rs 8.4 crore have been deposited at Bhubaneswar, said the official.

Cash of about Rs 60 lakh has been found. Besides, costly household articles and gold ornaments weighing 800 grams have been found during the search.

Further documents relating to purchase of gold ornaments worth Rs 23 lakh have also been found.

Costly vehicles like Mercedes, BMW and Tata Harrier and three costly Yamaha FZ5 motorcycles have been found registered in the name of his son, who has also been hiring costly vehicles on rent, the official said.

At the time of search at Pune, three vehicles including two Mercedes were found to have been taken on hire by him. So far, vehicle hiring charges to the tune of Rs 25 lakh approximately has been ascertained.

Similarly, more than Rs.1 crore has been paid towards house rent of the luxury flats and the farmhouse.

Hotel bills of more than 90 lakhs at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai and advance booking amount of Rs.20 lakh at Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur in Rajasthan have also been paid.

The foreign travel details of tours to Malaysia, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Maldives etc. have been obtained, the official said.

Charter flight bills worth nearly Rs 3 crores involving travel from and to cities like Pune, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Juhu, Mumbai, Jamshedpur, Delhi etc. have also been ascertained.

Moreover, Pathak’s son Akash was allegedly cheating people of money, promising to get them jobs at TATA Motors by falsely claiming to be an MD at TATA Motors.