Complete Lockdown In This District Of Odisha For One Week

Malkangiri: There has been a steep increase in the rise of Covid-19 cases in Malkangiri district, the district administration declared complete lockdown for seven days in Malkangiri municipality and Balimela NAC area till July 19.

The order stated that there will be complete lockdown from 12am of July 13 to 12 midnight of July 19.

All essential services such as police, electricity, water-supply, media, telecom and internet, e-commerce delivery of essential goods, health and fire department, groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk booths, meat, fish, petrol pumps, LPG agencies shall be allowed during this lockdown.

However, all the shops and commercial establishments, offices and factories, will remain closed during lockdown.

The district administration has advised people to stay indoors and follow social distancing norms.

After fresh 36 new positive cases were detected today , the Malkangiri district administration took this step of complete shutdown in Malkangiri Municipality area and Balimela NAC