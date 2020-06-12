Berhampur: The Ganjam district administration via a special order has prohibited all kinds of public gatherings, social celebrations during Raja Festival till June 16 keeping in mind the constantly rising COVID19 positives in the district.

All essential shops including garments and stationery can operate from 7 am to 7 pm while non-essential shops will be allowed to open from 7 am to 2pm from June 11 to June 16 2020.

All kinds of social gatherings have been completely prohibited and discouraged by the district administration.