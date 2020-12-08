Complaint Lodged Over Online Sale Of Puri Srimandira Mahaprasad, dry offerings

Puri: Despite repeated complaints, commercial entities are often seen selling the very precious offerings of Srimandira, the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha, on the online platform.

Lately Pinterest was seen selling Mahaprasad and dry offerings of Srimandira online. The servitors have strongly criticised this and an FIR has been filed in this connection with Singhadwara Police in this holy city.

It is pertinent to note that earlier, E-Commerce business entity Amazon had been found selling Nirmalya (dry rice offering of Srimandira) online, against which an FIR had been lodged by Srimandira Administration at Singhadwara Police Station.