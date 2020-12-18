sale of jagannath temple prasad online
The Packet Being Sold By SaleBhai

Complaint Lodged Against ‘Sale Bhai’ Over Online Sale Of Puri Srimandir Prasad

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri:  Despite repeated complaints, commercial organizations are often seen selling the precious offerings of Srimandir, the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri district of Odisha, on online platforms.

After Amazon and Pinterest another online organization has come to the fore for selling the prasad of Lord Jagannath.

The online organization, namely ‘SaleBhai’, is seen making and selling dry offerings like Khaja, Nirmalya, Ballabh in a packet along with one  photo frame of Lord Jagannath.

However, the company is selling 800 grams of packet for Rs 332.

The servitors have strongly opposed against this and an FIR has been filed in this connection with Singhadwara Police Station today.

It is to be noted that earlier, different E-Commerce businesses had been repeatedly found selling the dry offerings online, against which complaints had been lodged by Srimandir Administration at Singhadwara Police Station yet no visible action is being taken by the district administration.

