Complaint filed over viral ‘vulgar’ song in Odisha

By WCE 3
Complaint filed over viral ‘vulgar’ song in Odisha

Jajpur: A police complaint has been filed over a viral ‘vulgar’ song in Odisha. The case has been filed at the Barchana police station in Jajpur district.

Related News

Odisha: Man Foils Wife’s Second Marriage, Files Complaint At…

Odisha School Student Recites 17 Slokas In 1 Minute, Sets…

According to reports, members of the Ashara Disha Foundation have lodged a written complaint with the Barchana Police over a song where ‘vulgar’ words have been allegedly used which discredits the Odia language.

In their complaint, the members of the foundation alleged that such obscene songs will have a negative impact on the younger generation and society. Besides, they demanded a stringent action against the singer, music director and producer of the song.

You might also like
State

No COVID vaccination sessions in these districts of Odisha tomorrow

State

BMC intensifies actions at community level in dengue affected areas

State

Man arrested after first wife levels serious allegation against him in Bhubaneswar

State

3 drown in while bathing in canal in Jajpur; 2 rescued, 1 missing

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.