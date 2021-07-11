Complaint filed over viral ‘vulgar’ song in Odisha

Jajpur: A police complaint has been filed over a viral ‘vulgar’ song in Odisha. The case has been filed at the Barchana police station in Jajpur district.

According to reports, members of the Ashara Disha Foundation have lodged a written complaint with the Barchana Police over a song where ‘vulgar’ words have been allegedly used which discredits the Odia language.

In their complaint, the members of the foundation alleged that such obscene songs will have a negative impact on the younger generation and society. Besides, they demanded a stringent action against the singer, music director and producer of the song.