Community outreach programme ‘Music in Park’ inaugurated for promotion of Hockey World Cup

Music in Park inaugurated in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: City activation for FIH Hockey world cup 2023 reached to communities of the State Capital City with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Sulochana Das inaugurating the community outreach programme ‘Music in Park’ in Budha Park this evening.

The BMC Mayor inaugurated the ‘Music in Park’ programme in presence of Bhubaneswar MLA (North) Susanta Kumar Rout.

The programme is dedicated to the citizens for making them enthusiastic towards the mega event FIH Hockey world cup 2023.

While speaking on this occasion, Sulochana Das said, “Tourists and Hockey lovers from different parts of the globe will come to Bhubaneswar during the event and we as Bhubaneswar will show our hospitality through decorating important places and organizing such events. Conducting different events  for welcoming the sports stars and creating awareness among students, residents and institutions will add value to our hospitality.”

The City Civic body has planned for different events like Patha Utsav, Dot Fest and community outreach activities to encourage citizens’ love towards hockey. After Forest Park, Budha Park will host three days Music in Park from today. The programme will involve community talents and professionals to encourage citizen involvement.

The event today involved the folk in a hockey quiz competition and three of them were rewarded by guests. About 500 audiences attended the event.

Among other dignitaries, local Corporators Monalisa Sahoo, Bharati Singh, Additional Commissioner Laxmikanta Sethi, Zonal Deputy Commissioner Purandar Nanda were present during the occasion.

