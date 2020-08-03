Community in Bhubaneswar Developed 1.4% Antibodies against Covid-19

Bhubaneswar: Analysing the serological survey conducted in Bhubaneswar it was found that the community in the capital city has developed 1.4 per cent antibodies against COVID 19.

Results of the first phase of the serological survey conducted in Bhubaneswar has shown that 1.4% at the community-level have developed antibodies against Covid-19, RMRC Bhubaneswar Director Dr Sanghamitra Pati said. The sero survey had been conducted for high risk groups and community as prescribed by ICMR.

Similarly, Serological survey has been started in Berhampur today. Ten teams have been constructed to conduct the survey in 40 wards of Berhampur. In the first phase 2500 community samples will be collected, intimated Berhampur Municipal commissioner Chakrabarty Singh Rathore.

Serological survey will reveal whether antibody is present in the body or not against Covid 19. Also, the survey will find out presence of community transmission, said Dr. Sunil Kota.

The sero survey conducted on July 14 corresponds with the infection status of June, said RMRC Director Dr. Pati.

“It takes four weeks for a person to develop antibodies after he/she is infected with the virus. It takes four weeks to develop full immunity,” she added.

The second phase of sero survey in Bhubaneswar will begin in mid-August that will indicate on infection status in the month of July, Dr Pati also said.

Soon sero survey will also start in Badamba-Narsinghpur area.