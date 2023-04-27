Common PG Entrance Test 2023 (CPET-2023) for Odisha Universities, schedule here

Bhubaneswar: An applicant is required to apply online to appear for the Common PG Entrance Test (CPET-2023). The schedule for the Common PG Entrance Test 2023 (CPET-2023) for universities in Odisha has been published on the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha website.

The tests will be held from June 23 to July 4 except June 28 and June 30, the notification read.

The registration will be done through an OTP (One Time Password) based process, In the Registration Page the Date of Birth (DOB) option will be added as another validation option along with the Name, Mobile Number and e-Mail ID.

Hence the provided mobile number and email id must be active for all types of communications regarding CPET-2023. Based on the Entrance Mark and Career Mark, the subject-wise state wide provisional rank will be announced, informed the SAMS Odisha website.

Based on their position and probability (can be assessed by visiting the last year cut-off Mark), applicants will opt for their choice of preferences. The selection of the applicants will be done through the centralized selection process.

Admission fees for admission into Post Graduation (PG) courses will be collected from students through SAMS Portal as the same was collected in the Academic Session 2021-22 by SAMS.

A detailed list on the subject wise seats available in various Universities across Odisha shall also be available in the SAMS Odisha Website.

HERE IS THE WEBSITE FOR THE DETAILED NOTIFICATION: https://pg.samsodisha.gov.in/

All the details relating to application date, application form, eligibility for PG exams, cut off list, college wise intake capacity, previous year question papers and entrance schedule shall be available in the above mentioned website.

