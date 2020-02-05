Spike Barrier
Representational image

Commissionerate police to introduce spike barrier in the city

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 23

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police will soon to introduce spike barrier here in Odisha in a bid to check the persons driving on a wrong route, an official said on Wednesday.

The spike barrier will be introduced near Esplande Mall in Rasulgarh area in the city.

Related News

Half Burnt Body Of Woman Recovered From Forest In Odisha

Odisha to introduce electric buses by March 2020

OPSC Launches New Website, To Streamline Recruitment System

Assistant Engineer caught red-handed accepting Rs 2 lakh…

The spike barrier which rises above the ground level on giving a valid input signal and thus prevents unauthorized intrusions at entry/exit points of high security premises.

When the tyre killer is in a lowered position the vehicles can pass through, thereby providing a good enhanced security blockage system.

 

You might also like
State

Half Burnt Body Of Woman Recovered From Forest In Odisha

State

Odisha to introduce electric buses by March 2020

State

OPSC Launches New Website, To Streamline Recruitment System

State

Assistant Engineer caught red-handed accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.