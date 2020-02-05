Commissionerate police to introduce spike barrier in the city

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police will soon to introduce spike barrier here in Odisha in a bid to check the persons driving on a wrong route, an official said on Wednesday.

The spike barrier will be introduced near Esplande Mall in Rasulgarh area in the city.

The spike barrier which rises above the ground level on giving a valid input signal and thus prevents unauthorized intrusions at entry/exit points of high security premises.

When the tyre killer is in a lowered position the vehicles can pass through, thereby providing a good enhanced security blockage system.