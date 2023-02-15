Commissionerate Police to get fitter and look smarter soon

Bhubaneswar: The twin city Commissionerate Police of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar is all set to get fitter and look smarter soon.

Physical health and fitness are vitally important to every law enforcement department. Besides, as a police person there is higher risk of physical and mental health-related issues due to the nature of hectic duty schedules.

A healthy lifestyle allows to give a full life with meaning and purpose. Therefore, for the wellbeing all the police personnel of UPD Bhubaneswar, who are attached with APR, DPO, CPHeadquarters, Team 60, OSAP Mobilized forces, following rules have been issued:

1. To attend regular morning PT, Fitness and Cleanliness of their respective campus at 6 am and evening 4 pm as per convenience of duty.

2. Attendance will be taken, and it should not be less than 80% in a monthly average.

3. Weight target would be given and it will be regularly monitored.

4. Physical improvement (weight target) records should be recorded in every fortnight.

5. Defaulters will be put up in orderly room.

6. Stress would be given to contain the use of Tobacco products and Alcohol,

7. Emphasis on smart look in Uniform and work actively.