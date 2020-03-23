Police Introduces “Pass” for Vehicles in Twin City During Lock Down

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police starts “pass” system in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The people have been advised to stay inside their homes.

There is strict checking in all the major squares in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

People providing emergency services shall be given this “pass”.

If a car does not have a pass then it shall not be allowed on the roads.

The “pass” distribution will start today. The police personnel are making repeated requests to people to stay home.

They have appealed to the people to adhere to the lock down.

In case people step out of homes without proper reason strict action shall be taken against them.

Police Commissioner, Sudhansu Shekhar Sarangi has appealed parents not to allow children to go outside and play.