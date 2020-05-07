Commissionerate Police’s Unique Message, Urges All To Maintain Social Distance & Stay Home

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police has urged all citizens to maintain social distancing amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

It has done this via a unique graphics and an interesting message saying, “Jai, Veeru, Basanti, Thakur, Gabbar. All are staying at home and maintaining social distance. How about you?”

In yet another graphics, the Police has requested all to adhere to the curfew that has been imposed from 7 to 7 and said, “Only Ghosts are allowed to roam around between 7 PM to 7 AM. And you are not one!” And shared an interesting graphics too.

You might also like
State

CBSE Launches Free Online Teacher Training Courses; Know How To Apply

State

Quarantine period likely to be increased from 14 to 21 days in Odisha

State

No Home Quarantine For Returnees, Institutional Quarantine Mandatory says Berhampur…

State

Ensure RT-PCR tests before allowing Odia migrants to enter State: Orissa HC directs…

Comments
Loading...