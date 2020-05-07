Commissionerate Police’s Unique Message, Urges All To Maintain Social Distance & Stay Home

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police has urged all citizens to maintain social distancing amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

It has done this via a unique graphics and an interesting message saying, “Jai, Veeru, Basanti, Thakur, Gabbar. All are staying at home and maintaining social distance. How about you?”

In yet another graphics, the Police has requested all to adhere to the curfew that has been imposed from 7 to 7 and said, “Only Ghosts are allowed to roam around between 7 PM to 7 AM. And you are not one!” And shared an interesting graphics too.