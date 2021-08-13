Commissionerate police seizes Rs 25 L worth brown sugar in Bhubaneswar, Four nabbed

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police seized 250 gms of brown sugar from Saheed Nagar area in the capital city of Odisha and arrested four people in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, the Commissionerate Police and Quick Action Team (QAT) conducted a joint raid near Saheed Nagar. They seized 250 gms of brown sugar worth 25 lakhs, two bikes and Rs 60,000 cash from them.

Four drug mafias have been arrested from the spot.

Earlier, in the morning the Commissionerate police seized 1.26 kg of brown sugar from Khordha and arrested three persons in this connection.