Commissionerate police seizes over 2kg gold in Cuttack

Cuttack: The Commissionerate police on Thursday seized 2kg 29 gms of gold from a house in Cuttack and have detained two persons in this connection.

Report says, two persons identified as Gurpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh from Amritsar, Punjab visit Odisha once every month and they sell gold evading inter-state GST to the shop owners. They use to transport gold illegally via train. We have also imposed fine of Rs 3,23,000 lakh on them, informed Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh.

On basis of reliable information, the Malgodown police raided at a house and seized over 2kg gold worth 53 lakhs from them and detained two persons in this connection for further questioning.

The police has launched a probe into the incident.