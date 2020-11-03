Commissionerate Police Seizes 14 kg Ganja From Odisha’s Capital

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown,the Commissionerate Police has seized 14 kg ganja worth one lakh today from expensive car and arrested two persons in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, the Commissionerate police conducted a raid and intercepted two vehicles near Bankuala. The police then seized 14 kg ganja worth one lakh and arrested two persons along with the cars.

The cannabis was being smuggled to Bhubaneswar from Kandhamal.

Further details awaited.

 

 

