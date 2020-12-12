Commissionerate Police raids bars in Bhubaneswar: Over 20 customers fined for Covid norms violation

By WCE 5

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police on Saturday raided a number of bars in the capital city of Odisha and fined customers for violating Covid 19 restrictions.

As per reports, after getting complain about customers taking alcohol in a few bars of Bhubaneswar, Commissionerate Police raided a number of bars including a bar of Kharavel Nagar and found customers violating the Covid norms.

During the raid, more than 20 customers were fined for infringing Covid norms set by the Government of Odisha.

