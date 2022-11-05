Commissionerate police raid party in Bhubaneswar, 2 arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Saturday conducted a raid at a DJ party at a resort in Chandaka area and arrested two people in this connection.

According to reports, there was a dj party going on at a resort with loud music and people were dancing in a drunken state. The locals complained the same to the police.

On being informed, the police conducted a raid and seized sound machine, cars from the spot.

Later, the police arrested Happy Moment Resort owner and manager for organising late night party without any permission.