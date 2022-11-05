Commissionerate police raid party in Bhubaneswar, 2 arrested

By Abhilasha 0

Bhubaneswar:  The Commissionerate police on Saturday conducted a raid at a DJ party at a resort in Chandaka area and arrested two people in this connection. 

According to reports, there was a dj party going on at a resort with loud music and people were dancing in a drunken state. The locals complained the same to the police. 

On being informed, the police conducted a raid and seized sound machine, cars from the spot.

Later, the police arrested Happy Moment Resort owner and manager for organising late night party without any permission. 

 

 

You might also like
State

Prof. Kishor Basa appointed as Chairman of National Monuments Authority (NMA)

State

Over 400 militia members surrenders before Odisha police, BSF in Malkangiri

State

EOW arrests another accused in Rs 1.47 cr job racket case in Odisha

State

Wikipedia alters Ollywood superstar Siddhant Mahapatra’s identity with another…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.